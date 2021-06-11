Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 5,580 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,047.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 46,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

