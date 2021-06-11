Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 78,766 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,766 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Party City Holdco worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 333,307 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 46,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at $16,136,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,228.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

