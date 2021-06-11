Advisory Research Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.21% of Titan International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Titan International by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,030,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Titan International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

TWI stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $575.03 million, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

