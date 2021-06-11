Advisory Research Inc. Buys 1,519 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Workiva by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Workiva by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Workiva by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $3,287,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Workiva by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $737,319.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,092.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,922 shares of company stock worth $11,331,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $98.66 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -104.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.