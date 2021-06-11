Advisory Research Inc. Buys 5,477 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,124,000 after purchasing an additional 616,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Phreesia by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,776 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Phreesia by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 400,581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 923.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 373,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 337,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,922,000 after acquiring an additional 305,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Phreesia news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phreesia stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 1.18. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHR. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.96.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

