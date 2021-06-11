Advisory Research Inc. Buys New Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 108,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBCPU. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

