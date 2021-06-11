Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,606,000 after acquiring an additional 141,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,706,000 after purchasing an additional 132,679 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after purchasing an additional 243,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,677,000 after purchasing an additional 283,276 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.77.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $5,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $29,741,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FND opened at $97.34 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $116.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.