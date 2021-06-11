Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $235.75 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $236.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

