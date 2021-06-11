Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.05% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.70. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.