Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,340 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 416,753 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,109,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 167,885 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.4% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,598,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after buying an additional 86,582 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $940,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. 32.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.06.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. Research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMFC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

