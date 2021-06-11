Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,471 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth $43,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -146.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.38. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,163 shares of company stock worth $10,495,808. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

