Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -100.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,677,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares in the company, valued at $33,537,810.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,137 shares of company stock worth $24,818,071. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

