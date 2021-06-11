Advisory Research Inc. Increases Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 28,613 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,877,871.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,105.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $100,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,655 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,326 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSTG opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.20.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

