Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of TXRH opened at $98.55 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,438 shares of company stock worth $7,568,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.