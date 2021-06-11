Advisory Research Inc. Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.08% of Deluxe as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX opened at $47.20 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

