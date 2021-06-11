Advisory Research Inc. Sells 29,383 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,383 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $14,218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 436,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 72,989 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,239.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 58,493 shares of company stock worth $892,527. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

