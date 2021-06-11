Advisory Research Inc. Sells 427,731 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427,731 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.09% of TriMas worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $31.56 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.75.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. Research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

