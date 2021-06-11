Advisory Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI opened at $136.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.65. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.84.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

