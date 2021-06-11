aelf Reaches Market Cap of $119.57 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $119.57 million and approximately $13.98 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00096746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00056930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $281.21 or 0.00759519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

