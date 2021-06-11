Aeon Market Cap Achieves $15.34 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $15.34 million and $27,941.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeon has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.83 or 0.00655058 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000275 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 253.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.