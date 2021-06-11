Aeon Trading Down 13.9% This Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $17.16 million and approximately $10,176.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeon has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.44 or 0.00679875 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

