Aeron Market Capitalization Reaches $29,270.56 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Aeron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $29,270.56 and approximately $150,246.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 97.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00061088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.55 or 0.00827808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00087298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00045689 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

