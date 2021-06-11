AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 7,000 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $112.49. 88,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,686. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 0.36. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.77.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 37,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

