Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $511,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $56.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.