Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) versus Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Financial Review

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus -226.54% N/A -91.47% Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -77.88% -63.72%

Agenus has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Agenus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agenus and Atara Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $88.17 million 13.07 -$180.91 million ($1.05) -4.93 Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$306.62 million ($4.15) -3.47

Agenus has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Agenus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atara Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Agenus and Atara Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics 0 2 8 0 2.80

Agenus currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.44%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.63, indicating a potential upside of 154.34%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Agenus.

Summary

Agenus beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava in March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The company is also developing next-generation CAR T immunotherapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, including ATA2271 and ATA3271 for mesothelin; and ATA2431 and ATA3219 for B-cell malignancies, as well as ATA188 for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In addition, it develops ATA2321 for acute myeloid leukemia; and ATA368 for human papillomavirus. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, as well as Bayer AG for mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

