AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.85. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.69, with a volume of 60,365 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGF.B shares. TD Securities increased their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$540.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 250,000 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,864,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 798,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,951,006.65.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

