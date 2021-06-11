Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at $320,427.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 112,500 shares of company stock worth $206,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

