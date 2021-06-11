agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $35.60. Approximately 3,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 761,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

