Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Christopher Bowden Sells 7,149 Shares

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $430,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Bowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32.

AGIO stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 561,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,118. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $60.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,669,000 after acquiring an additional 194,900 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,295,000 after acquiring an additional 336,090 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 891,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,556,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

