AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Gap Down to $18.62

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.62, but opened at $18.18. AGNC Investment shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 132,273 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $5,357,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 223,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

