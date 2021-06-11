Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of AEM opened at $72.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $956,182,000 after purchasing an additional 440,024 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,568,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,596,000 after purchasing an additional 246,029 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,227,000 after acquiring an additional 60,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

