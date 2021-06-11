AidCoin Price Reaches $0.0635 on Exchanges (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $442.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AidCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00056485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00022129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.91 or 0.00753861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00084247 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.