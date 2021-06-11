Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $10.51 million and $1.13 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,334.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,300.38 or 0.06331167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.67 or 0.00433936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $560.02 or 0.01541298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00149987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.66 or 0.00654089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.93 or 0.00437401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006490 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00040962 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

