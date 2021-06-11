Aion (AION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.37 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $87.37 million and $3.62 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,253.28 or 0.99998631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00031479 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.92 or 0.00372901 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00444589 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.69 or 0.00812501 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00060925 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003509 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.