Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Raised by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.65. 17,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,795. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.17 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

