Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $350.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $240.00. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Shares of APD opened at $298.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $229.17 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

