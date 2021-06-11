Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $29,428,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $29,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,974.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.44. 4,768,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,891,649. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.65. The stock has a market cap of $91.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.56. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $9,583,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $5,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.