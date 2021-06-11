Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $29,428,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $29,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,974.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.44. 4,768,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,891,649. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.65. The stock has a market cap of $91.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.56. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $9,583,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $5,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.
