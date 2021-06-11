Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €101.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €101.00 ($118.82) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €115.38 ($135.75).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €110.52 ($130.02) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €101.14. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

