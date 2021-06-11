Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Trading Down 0.9%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $135.90 and last traded at $135.90. 3,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.15.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EADSF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.46.
Airbus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EADSF)
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
