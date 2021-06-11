Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Trading Down 0.9%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $135.90 and last traded at $135.90. 3,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EADSF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,004 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $123,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Airbus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

