Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.26

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.26 and last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 146115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

EADSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a PE ratio of -480.07 and a beta of 1.86.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

