Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIXA. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aixtron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.33 ($29.80).

Get Aixtron alerts:

AIXA opened at €21.74 ($25.58) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 52-week high of €20.35 ($23.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 61.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.53.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.