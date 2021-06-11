Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of AIXXF traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 930. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.13. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.