Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Albany International worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Albany International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Albany International stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.99.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $884,297. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

