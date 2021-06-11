Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

ACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of ACI stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion and a PE ratio of 15.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.