Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $137,130.00 and $24.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00056852 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00164227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00193518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.04 or 0.01143236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,439.26 or 1.00464082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars.

