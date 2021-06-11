Alchemy Pay 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.69 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and $1.69 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.37 or 0.00357777 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00167671 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00224435 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012288 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004813 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1,601.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,092,907 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.