Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.01 or 0.00337572 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00148547 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00207062 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005080 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000878 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,092,907 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

