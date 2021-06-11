Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 11.8% This Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and approximately $239.91 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00036904 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.71 or 0.00221457 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00034814 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,555,209,837 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,976,049 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

