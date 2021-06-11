Algorand Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.23 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $3.23 billion and $260.09 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00038405 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00235662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00035505 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,554,023,629 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,039,797 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

