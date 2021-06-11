Alien Worlds (TLM) Hits Market Cap of $134.52 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $134.52 million and approximately $32.12 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00056236 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00158138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00193601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $419.12 or 0.01132921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,079.71 or 1.00228976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars.

